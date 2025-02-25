AB International Group Enters Securities Purchase Agreement with Anyone Pictures Limited

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) announced on February 21, 2025, that it has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Anyone Pictures Limited (APL). Under the terms of the agreement, APL will purchase 2,000,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $0.00015 per share, amounting to a total investment of $300,000.

The filing, made on Form 8-K, indicates that the securities issued under this transaction were not registered under the Securities Act. Instead, they qualified for an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) and/or Regulation D. According to the report, the exemption was based on factors including the relatively small number of investors involved, the amount and manner of the offering, and the investment intent of the buyers. The securities are subject to a legend restricting resale pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act, ensuring that they do not enter the public market immediately.

Additional details of the Securities Purchase Agreement are provided in Exhibit 10.1, which has been incorporated by reference in the current filing. The filing was duly signed by Chiyuan Deng, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AB International Group Corp., on February 25, 2025.

This transaction represents a material definitive agreement for the company and is expected to have a neutral impact on its short-term liquidity and overall business operations. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment.

