Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 34.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$181.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

