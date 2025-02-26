Head to Head Survey: Pamt (PAMT) & Its Competitors

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pamt alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Volatility and Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.64 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.99

This table compares Pamt and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pamt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pamt and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1810 1623 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pamt is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pamt rivals beat Pamt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.