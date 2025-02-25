Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 25th (ADNT, AEO, AGNC, ALG, ALLE, AMN, BABA, GSL, HR, HUM)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Adient plc alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.