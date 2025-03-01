Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848,503 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $39,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $33,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

