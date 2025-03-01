National Pension Service Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Snap-on stock opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.30 and its 200 day moving average is $325.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

