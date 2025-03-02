Versor Investments LP Buys 10,300 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mativ were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 17.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mativ in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mativ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 194,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATV opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $367.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $458.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.70 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mativ in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

