QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

