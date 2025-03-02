Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 579312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The stock has a market cap of £43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.21.

About Coro Energy

A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.

See Also

