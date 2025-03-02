Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) vs. SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Critical Review

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Vox Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $245.13 million 7.03 $116.72 million $0.57 20.26 Vox Royalty $11.05 million 11.14 -$100,000.00 ($0.03) -81.00

SilverCrest Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 30.85% 23.35% 20.98% Vox Royalty -14.94% -3.71% -3.13%

Volatility & Risk

SilverCrest Metals has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SilverCrest Metals and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vox Royalty 0 0 0 0 0.00

SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Vox Royalty on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

