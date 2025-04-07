Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $4.59 million and $1.94 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape launched on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is hippocrat.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “Humanscape (HUM), now Hippocrat (HPO), is a blockchain-powered platform rebranded in 2023 to focus on decentralised healthcare data management. It empowers users to control and monetise their health data securely while promoting global access to healthcare services through its blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

