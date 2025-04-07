Sanctum Infinity Price Hits $138.92 on Major Exchanges (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for $138.92 or 0.00176835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $67.44 million and $619,014.61 worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sanctum Infinity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,261.67 or 0.99620442 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,875.17 or 0.99128464 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 485,429 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 492,272.98940091. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 133.38107405 USD and is down -14.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $477,005.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sanctum Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanctum Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.