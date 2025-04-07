Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07), with a volume of 5961005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.44 ($0.07).

Specifically, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 5,657 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £282.85 ($364.59).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.82. The firm has a market cap of £35.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.