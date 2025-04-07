Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Insider Purchases C$12,054.69 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 66,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$12,054.69.

La Mancha Capital Management GP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, La Mancha Capital Management GP purchased 229,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$41,220.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, La Mancha Capital Management GP acquired 5,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.

On Monday, January 27th, La Mancha Capital Management GP bought 256,230 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$54,628.24.

Shares of TSE:BSX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$0.19. 175,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,368. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

