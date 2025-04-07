B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Buys £3,958.90 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Chappell acquired 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £3,958.90 ($5,102.99).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON:BPM traded down GBX 23.55 ($0.30) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 636.45 ($8.20). The stock had a trading volume of 51,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The company has a market capitalization of £236.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 664.89. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($9.80).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

