HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.97. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. Analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,751,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,689,889.20. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,214,971 shares of company stock worth $1,913,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,697,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,647,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 949,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 425,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

