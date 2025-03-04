Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

