UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Children’s Place Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 181,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,539. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.59). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

