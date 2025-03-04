Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

