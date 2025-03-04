Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $497.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.73.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

