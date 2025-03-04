Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VTI stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

