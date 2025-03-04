Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

