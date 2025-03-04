BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BGT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,781. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

