iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
IJT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 369,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,679. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
