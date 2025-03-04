iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 39.9% in February

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.77. The company had a trading volume of 369,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,679. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,932,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

