Blue Barn Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

