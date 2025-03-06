Smithfield Trust Co Sells 685 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Arete Research raised Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

