Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.