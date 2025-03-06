Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,932 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $476.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

