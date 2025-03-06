Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

