Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,991 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 66,592 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 227,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 173,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.