Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,685 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 1.2 %
FedEx stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.