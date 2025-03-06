Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 3,685 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $250.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $372.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

