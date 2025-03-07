Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYELGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.76. 671,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,376. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $220.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.41.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

