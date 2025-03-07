MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Up 6.5% – What’s Next?

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.76. 8,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

