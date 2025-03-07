Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director David A. Greenblatt Sells 4,000 Shares

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CVCO stock traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $526.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,129. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.35. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.56.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 90.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

