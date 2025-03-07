Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $995.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $935.00 to $995.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.57.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ COST traded down $74.60 on Friday, reaching $952.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $989.20 and a 200-day moving average of $942.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.