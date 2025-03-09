49,685 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.34 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

