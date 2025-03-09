Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $474.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.59.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.