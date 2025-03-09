Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,983,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after buying an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

EFG opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

