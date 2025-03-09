The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

