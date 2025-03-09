Saybrook Capital NC Buys Shares of 200 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,895.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,826.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,699.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,417.65 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,685.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.