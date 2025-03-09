Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 284 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,080,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 616,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,573,000 after buying an additional 215,732 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.58.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $253.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.18. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

