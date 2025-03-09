AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 155 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

