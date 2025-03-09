12,779 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Coordinated Financial Services Inc.

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.