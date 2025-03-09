Horan Securities Inc. Acquires 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

