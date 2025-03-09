Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.8% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

