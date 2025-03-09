Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $48.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

