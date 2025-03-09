AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys New Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MicroStrategy stock opened at $287.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

