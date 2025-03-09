Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

