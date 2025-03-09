Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

