Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cencora by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,338,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,385,000 after buying an additional 314,846 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $254.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,648 shares of company stock worth $2,862,342 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

